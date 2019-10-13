In the network appeared the first spy shots of Kia Optima Hybrid
Today, all motorists have a new unique photo of the new generation Kia Optima / Kia K5 codenamed JL3, which showed for the first time in a hybrid variant.
A future update is that we have seen in recent time with all three Korean companies, and all about the engines, the source “” has informed that currently they have some minor problems that need to be corrected, and the R & D team works as it is necessary to get rid of them before starting serial production.
Under the new plan, it was reported that Kia is now going to completely abandon options 7 Dual Clutch Transmission on the optima, and now the 1.6 T will be paired with the 8-th automatic transmission, and the 2.5 T unit will work with 8-Cam transmission system with wet clutch.
Version of AWD are still in development, they are not abandoned plans, but at the moment the R&D team still need more time to solve some of the problems they have identified.
Along with these reports comes another delay for South Korean brands, and now the options AWD and 2.5 T will be back in production at least until Q1-2020.
One important thing we found out, dealt the final performance for motor Theta3 2.5 T, and it was unclear what figures it will have, but it was revealed that the Gamma2 1.6 T are now set at 178 HP