In the network appeared the first wedding video of Alina Grosu
Singer Alina Grosu continues to share with the fans details of her wedding. On his page in Instagram Alina published the first wedding video a little video about the ceremony of marriage registration.
The bride and groom at the exit of the Registrar has released doves into the sky, and the guests were welcomed by a young couple with flowers and a traditional loaf. After the ceremony the husband and wife laughed, joked, drank champagne, and then broke the glass and tried the pieces to see what made the fate of the newly formed family.
Was at the ceremony and other traditions: Alina with her husband Alexander tried to split the loaf, to determine who will be the main pair. The video that the girl managed to break off a piece three times more than her husband, and so Aline will have the leading role in the family.
We will remind, registration of marriage of Alina and Alexandra took place on 1 June. After that, the couple had a wedding in Italy. There the couple spent their honeymoon.
