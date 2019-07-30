In the network appeared the image of the “charged” Fiat Panda
Sport division Abarth tuning deals with only Fiat cars but never took as a basis the compact hatchback Panda.
Fiat Panda is produced for almost 40 years, and hatchback remains a strong model for the brand in Italy and some other European countries.
He had never received in its history did not get “charged” modification — the most powerful version offered with 1.4-liter engine with 100 HP It was launched in 2006, but production ceased when in 2011 debuted the third generation model.
Fiat has a powerful version of the 500, but never gave the family of Panda enough power. Fortunately, the artist Matthew Parsons fixed it with the help of his new render.
His project is called 200HP and is a spiritual successor to the aforementioned 100HP.
While the original looked a little restrained, despite the wider track and big tires, the graphic design based on Panda third generation offers a radical design language with a much wider wheel arches, a lower stand and a few modifications in the body.
Multi spoke black wheels and the additional diffuser in the front bumper complete the package.
Through this figure we can imagine what the Abarth setup and installation of one of its high-performance 1.4-liter turbocharged engines used in the Abarth 500 models.
While even the factory 1.4-liter Multiair Fiat has plenty of power, the Abarth there are several versions of this engine with dedication to 200 HP and 300 Nm, as in the Abarth Assetto Corse.
Rather, Fiat has no plans to create a “charged” version of the current Panda generation, but we expect to see the new Panda in the next few years. One can only hope that the car will get new platform, which will involve the creation of electrified versions of the hatchback.
Because of this, the automaker will easily be able to raise the power of his citicar.