In the network appeared the image of the second SUV Genesis

It turned out that Genesis leads the development of three new SUVs.

According to preliminary information, the first Hyundai Motors will introduce the flagship SUV GV80, built on the platform of Telluride Kia/Hyundai Palisade, created specially for full-size SUVs. The model in the first place, will be focused on the automotive lighting.

In addition, in Korea, was spotted another crossover brand, presumably Genesis GV70 sharing a platform with the Hyundai Tucson, which in size is slightly less than the flagship and focused on the most modern global markets. It is expected that the engines will be represented by a pair of petrol and diesel units.

In the near future, the automaker might go with Genesis GV70 to the Indian market. It is likely that the novelty will present early next year.

