In the network appeared the images very low-cross from Suzuki
Online published photos of new cars models Suzuki without any camouflage.
It is expected that the novelty will become the main competitor of Renault Kwid in the Indian market.
The official debut of compactlike scheduled for the end of this month.
It is noted that the model developed on the basis of the concept SUV of the Future-S but will be sold under the name S-Presso. A crossover hatchback has received a large front optics, small wheels and “straightened” the door of the Luggage compartment.
As the platform S-Presso uses a “truck” Heartect, which is used on almost all new Suzuki models. At length the novelty is less than 3.7 metres. While the ground clearance is 18 inches.
Standard equipment list includes Airbag Airbag for the person behind the wheel, rear Parking sensors and unpainted door handles. The top versions will get a airbag for the front passenger and multimedia system.
The estimated cost of the new model Suzuki will be about 350 thousand rupees.