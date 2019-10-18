In the network appeared the new trailer and movie poster with Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie
Yesterday, the network appeared the new trailer for “Scandal” (Bombshell), starring roles in which she played Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, as well as a poster and proponency.
The plot is based on real events. The film tells about the sexual scandal of the General Director of Fox News channel Roger Ailsa, who was accused of assaulting several employees, including the journalist Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson and Kyle Popil. They not only were not silent, and betrayed the story, but also made to the Ailsa retired in 2016.
Recently in Los Angeles held a special screening of a film on which appeared the female lead roles. The actress clearly worked well together and became friends, not only on screen but also behind the scenes — a day later, they met again at another social event and posed for photographers together as good friends.
However, as told Theron, during the filming of the movie, she even thought that something hurt Nicole Kidman.
One day she just passed me and I thought she was mad at me. But I don’t understand, what did I do. And then she came up and asked: “Charlize?”
— remembered actress.
As it turned out, Nicole did not at first recognize the made-up counterpart, Charlize in the movie has indeed changed beyond recognition.
We’ve tried to make this film. And I’m happy that finally starred with Nicole in a movie,
— she added.
The world premiere will take place on the eve of Christmas, December 20.