In the network appeared the new video from arrested Bochkareva
In the network appeared the new video of the detention of Russian actress Natalia Bochkareva, who is suspected of driving a car in a condition of alcoholic or narcotic intoxication. The star in his underwear allegedly found cocaine.
In the new video you can see how Natalia quietly listens as a police officer in the presence of witnesses, read out the Protocol, explains the rights of the actress and asks her to pass the test and medical examination on the content of alcohol in the blood.
“I refuse”, — said Bochkarev.
At this time another policeman inspects the car and takes pictures of Natalia — white Cadillac Escalade.
We will remind, earlier the performer of the role of Dashi Bukina denied the fact of detention and the use of drugs. In the video she called the situation the machinations of the “press” and threatened with court. And then completely disappeared, not appearing in the social networks.
on the oncoming traffic. And then another, and swore at journalists.
The behavior of the stars caused a wave of compensation in the network. Angry post written scandalous blogersha Lena Miro, remembering the deceased and Julia Nachalova, that a year before his death was accused of driving car while intoxicated.
“You know what’s scary? In fact it could and of the person to move. Someone’s husband, father, son. Someone’s wife, mother, daughter. And I want fair punishment for all these “stars”. Those who consider themselves above others. Those who are confident in their impunity”, — was indignant blogger behavior Botchkareva.
