In the network appeared the opportunity to give a slap to Putin
After the recent protests in Georgia against another act of aggression by Russia, in a network there was a service game in which users can slap on the face to Vladimir Putin.
The service with which it is possible to hit Putin was in Georgia. This is evidenced by the designation of the domain in the address string .ge.
Under the logo of the service hatagami spelled out slogans “Glory to Ukraine!” “Glory to the heroes!” and “Crimea is Ukraine!”
Ratings of countries whose citizens give slaps the head of Russia, are constantly changing.
It is reported that the “get even” with the head of the Kremlin only Georgia, Japan, Switzerland, Estonia, Germany, Italy, France, Turkey, Ukraine and even Russia. Clicking alternately on the left and right hands, you can give slaps Putin with both hands.
Anyone wishing to give a slap in the face to Putin can click on the link.
We will remind, on Thursday, June 20 at the building of Parliament of Georgia, the collision occurred in connection with the trick of the head of the Russian delegation to the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO), Deputy of the state Duma of the Russian Federation Sergey Gavrilov. At the opening session, which was held in the building of the Parliament of Georgia, Gavrilov took the chair of the speaker of Parliament. Then the Georgian deputies representing the opposition party “United national movement” and “European Georgia”, tried to expel the Russian delegation. The opposition pointed out the fact that Gavrilov in past statements, have repeatedly stated that it recognizes the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which are unrecognized republics. The international community considers them part of Georgia. The opposition demanded the resignation of the speaker, the heads of the foreign and border service, and then tried to storm the Parliament. In response, the special forces using water cannons pushed the protesters from the Parliament building.
