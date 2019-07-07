In the network appeared the pictures from the photoshoot rare young Angelina Jolie
Star photographer Sean McCall has published footage of an unknown young Angelina Jolie photoshoot from 1991
Then future Hollywood star was only 16 years old and she was only at the beginning of the path to glory.
The series demonstrates the ability of the future Actresses to tell the story just by looking at the position — from an innocent teenager and ending the rebellious Lolita.