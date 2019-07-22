In the Network appeared the trailer of the musical “Cats”
YouTube appeared the first trailer of the musical “Cats” — a real Broadway classic. The film is based on the work of Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The Director of “Les Miserables” Tom Hooper decided to mix animal and human traits, so that the actors could sing and dance. Instead of heavy makeup in the musical uses graphical effects. One of the main roles in the film was played by singer Taylor swift. The trailer gathered lots of views and rave reviews from users. Events in the musical show cat’s ball, which was attended by all world cats of different breeds and ages, Pets owners and the homeless. Each animal tells about its characteristics, and at the end of the musical appoint a leader who can get into cat heaven.
Andrew Webber has created a picture based on children’s poems of the poet and playwright Thomas Elliot. The first show was held in 1981 in London, and the following year the play was performed in Broadway.