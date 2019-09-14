In the network appeared the videotizer for the film “Cats” with Taylor swift
September 14, 2019
The vast Network was released videotizer for the film “Cats”, which will take the singer Taylor swift. The footage reveals details of shooting a future film.
In the video lasting a minute shows dancers and actors who are trying to play cat’s movement, turning it into a dance. Also stars tape share their experience, including Taylor swift. She jokes that I never would have thought that she would have to transform into a cat. The project is a film adaptation of the show on Broadway, the musical music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
In addition to Taylor swift, the screens will also appear Judi Dench, and Idris Elba.