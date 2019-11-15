In the network “buried” Dwayne Johnson
The Internet once again “buried” the highest-paid actor in the world, former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, nicknamed the Rock. Allegedly on behalf of a solid broadcasting company, the BBC reported that 47-year-old Johnson was killed in a failed stunt on the set. Many netizens trustingly accept these reports at face value and was horrified.
“Oh, God… can’t believe it! Rest in peace, Dwayne Johnson!”, — wrote in the comments.
In fact, the actor is alive, healthy and happy. He did not refute anything — instead, just published in Instagram some new photos and made an announcement about the date of the release of his new superhero movie “Black Adam” — December 22, 2021.
However, Johnson is not used to. The star of the film series “fast and furious”, “Jumanji”, “the Tooth fairy”, “kill” the network is already at least the fourth time. In 2011 and 2014 he has become the victim of such fakes and made reports that rumors of its death are greatly exaggerated.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter