In the network label fotozhabu showed sentiment in Ukraine with Zelensky

| September 3, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

В сети меткой фотожабой показали настроения в Украине при Зеленском

Social media amused indicative frame from the famous cartoon, which reflects the sentiments of the Ukrainians after the election of President Vladimir Zelensky.

Fotozhabu published on the community page “Baba I kit” in Facebook.

В сети меткой фотожабой показали настроения в Украине при Зеленском

“Somehow it always was. Whine on,” “Still, this was not so was in no way”, But “do not steal. Bogdan said,” “Voters Zelensky, who return home after the vote,” and how do you plan your future? 🙂 , “write commentators.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr