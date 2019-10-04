In the network laugh at fotozhabu with Zelenski, Bogdan and Tom cruise
In connection with arrival in the capital of Ukraine the world-famous Hollywood actor Tom cruise and his meeting with President Vladimir Zelensky, online every day there are a variety of photoshopped pics and memes on this topic.
As previously reported portal “Accents” on the morning of the 30th of September on one of the Central stations of the Moscow Metropolia, namely, the “Golden gate” was seen popular Hollywood actor Tom cruise. Academy award “Oscar”, accompanied by guards and an official delegation went to the Kiev subway, to look at one of the most beautiful metro stations in the world.
Later it turned out that in Ukraine Cruz arrived, responding to the recent statement of President Vladimir Zelensky that our country is open to all representatives of foreign cinema. Ukraine leader wanted to show the actor an unusual location for the filming of various movie pictures. During a meeting with the actor, Zelensky made to compliment Tom cruise, he has noted that he “looks great, like a movie.” In turn, users of popular social networks have already done various fotoebi, based on the photo report from the meeting.
One of the most successful pictures-jokes you will appreciate in the network, was the photo, which is directly behind the Hollywood actor is the head of the Office of the President Andriy Bogdan, who whispers something in the ear of the actor. The network has decided that is known for its vezdesuschego Andrey Bogdan, decided to help Tom cruise with difficulties that could appear due to wrong pronunciation of English words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Before, back where zapechatlena supposedly “loving couple” Bogdan Zelenskiy and actively scattered across the network, and has already become people’s favourite meme.