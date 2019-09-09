In the network laugh at the confusion Poroshenko after the arrival of Ukrainian prisoners of war
Poroshenko managed to fail even in such a historical day for the country.
At that time, as all are heated discussions regarding the successful exchange of prisoners, ex-President of Ukraine also decided to be different. Apparently, he was in such a hurry to congratulate sailors with the long-awaited return home, that he began to write the facts, which have no relation to reality, reports telegrams-channel Klymenko Time.
Thus in his address to the nation, Poroshenko, for whatever reason, decided to attribute credit for the release of prisoners. Supposedly he as the fifth President of Ukraine, in turn, also had a significant impact on this outcome. However, the maintenance, he came to these conclusions is unclear to anyone.
He also added that the proud and all who were able to achieve the desired result and has to influence the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.