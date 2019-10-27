In the network laugh at the dance “mom” Verka Serduchka in Milan
Known comedic actress Inna Belokon, better known as “Mama Serduchka” shared with subscribers of his microblog amusing video made during a holiday in Italy. Have a good time.
51-year-old celebrity definitely knows how to win attention and positive charge of foreign passers-by, according to the portal tv.ua.
In the frame of the Ukrainian celebrity captured during a walk around the sights of Milan. Inna has fun and dancing in the middle of the gallery, entertaining unwitting audiences with her fun.
As it turned out, the artist thus made a wish. According to legend, if you stand on the genitals of the bull painted on the floor of the gallery Vittorio Emanuele II, and then three times to rotate the heel around the axis, then make the wish will come true.
Your post is ironic she signed:
Fans of the actress praised her mini-speech with likes and compliments:
