In the network laugh at the fight of Ukrainian scientists visiting the Kremlin TV
Some citizens of Ukraine who call themselves scientists, continue to go to Russia and play on Russian TV propaganda broadcasts.
For example, two of them Vasily Makarov and Alexander Semchenko “lit up” in a propaganda show of Vladimir Solovyov on the TV channel “Russia 1”. This so-called master, even in Russia called “Nightingale droppings”.
However, the Ukrainian “political science” is an apt nickname not confused and the lights continue to visit Solovyov and to arrange his transfer “plays” with his participation. Being the last of them, the scientists fought among themselves. Posted a video of a fight were posted on Twitter himself a Russian propagandist. This was written the publication “Glavred”.
The footage shows how during a commercial break and Makarov Semchenko arranged between a conflict that escalated into a fight. Solovyov himself and other members of the TV show rushed to stop them. Moreover, celebrationist loudly and claimed that they were his guests and the “one another’s hand should not touch”.
As reported earlier, the Russian media, singer, the leader of group “Aquarium” Boris Grebenshikov called Solovyov’s “evening m..dial in”.
On the Russian propaganda channel lit up and the people’s Deputy from “public Servants” Evgeny Shevchenko. Earlier this “privilege” enjoyed only fleeting Yanukovych supporters. And now it is the turn to act on Putin’s television associates of the President Zelensky. He decided to tell the Russians about the conflict in the Donbas.
This fact has caused outrage among MPs.