In the network laugh at the oddity in Russia with paved rails in honor of the visit of Patriarch Kirill
In Rostov-on-don there was an incident before the arrival of the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church gundyaeva. Attempt to “improve” the city came as a complete failure, as workers paved tram road.
In Russia, on 26-27 October, when in Rostov-on-don is awaiting the visit of Patriarch Kirill, which is written on the portal of the Facts. Gundyaev in Rostov-on-don will take part in the consecration of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the blessed virgin. It is on this street and rolled into the asphalt track.
“Everything would be fine — we’ve all cities extra asphalt to arrive Putin, Medvedev and other distinguished guests — but the contractor also panicked… And the workers paved the street Stanislavsky, together with the tram rails, which it was. But if you think it’s the end of the story, folks. Then began a phantasmagoria…,” wrote journalist and blogger Ilya Varlamov in his blog.
It is also noted that the utility decided to build a rut in the pavement of the new tram.
However, as reported by the workers themselves is a new technology. It lies in the fact that the first rails laid flush with the pavement so passers-by do not stumble, then the route is the tram, “working” their way. Despite this, the new asphalt had to be brought down to the trams could move on the tracks.