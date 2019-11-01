In the network laugh at the original announcement of the sale of Lada
On the Internet appeared very funny ad about selling the car, which was immediately spread on social networks. After all, no one is so originally not sell the old Lada.
So 31-year-old owner of the car called his car VAZ 2105, 1996, “the devil Lada”. The car is red, but as the seller is a corporate color of Satan.
Judging by the announcement from the owner of a well-developed imagination and clearly present the writer’s vein.
He further writes that the engineer of this vehicle has sold his soul on the auction, and it was mixed in the auto itself. Why does the author think that? Because the machine don’t kill!
The author of the ad says that the car he tried to steal 13 times, because of the “devil Lada” in the winter he was constantly late for work. Because every morning he had a light battery from the neighbors. Soon he began to avoid, for fear of the curse and recorded in hereditary witches.
If you haven’t died of fright, then continue on. The owner of the car said that the car is all broken, but there is nothing to worry. Such a condition car only betrays brutality. Acceleration to 100 km/h.
As a gift to someone who will buy a car, he promises the power Windows.
The man hopes that the buyer will be. He’s only 31 and he doesn’t want to go bald.
It should be noted that network users have delighted with this announcement. And one of the users cleverly noticed, moreover, that the owner wants to get rid of the curse, and wants money for it.
hyser.com.ua