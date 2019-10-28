In the network laugh at the photo of Putin and Poroshenko in his youth
The fact that the President of Russia Vladimir Putin supports the appearance of their face with Botox, known to all.
The master of the Kremlin every year becomes younger but not prettier. In Rossm even write that the President of the Russian Federation regularly disappear from the information space. This happens supposedly because Putin at that time, just refreshed with a fresh batch of Botox. Looked like the leader of all Russians in his youth, no one remembers.
As for the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, it is for five years on Bankova much older. Traces of ponovleniya Botox he is also not observed.
Petro Poroshenko and Vladimir Putin in one of the few meetings
Recently, the network was published photo of Petro Poroshenko and Vladimir Putin in his youth. And users can now compare the appearance of the two politicians. This was written the publication news.online.ua.
Note that the photos were published some Bentown Ekaterina on his page on Facebook. The woman wrote: “the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia in his youth. Elvis and the Mole.”
Young Poroshenko, apparently, was a fan of Elvis Presley. And Putin is just a mumbler.
Netizens are actively discussing these pictures and come up with their own nicknames for politicians.