In the Network laugh at the “Russian Disneyland” for half a million rubles
October 23, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On the Russian island of Sakhalin in the village of New officials inaugurated the school alley, on which the regional government has allocated 500 thousand rubles.
Alley decorated with hand-made foam mermaids and swans, tissue lake.
According to the district administration, during the implementation of the project had been cut 70 trees and planted 73 birch trees and 53 shrubs, arranged for five rest areas with benches, litter bins, planters for flowers and small architectural forms in the form of lions.
“Work of art” has caused a storm of emotions in social networks. Users write that they are ready immediately to run for tickets to Sakhalin, to personally visit the “Russian Disneyland”.