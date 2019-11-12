In the network laugh at the saddest car in the world
Netizens are laughing over a video in which a motorist showed “the saddest car in the world”. This is a must see!
Car owners is a separate caste of people. They love their cars, care and cherish him. Often the owner of the car gives his “iron horse” nickname, determines its gender, and even talking to him. In this remind car owners of pet owners who literally anthropomorphized their Pets.
It is no secret that each machine model has its own “face”. If you look closely and turn on the imagination, headlights like eyes, the emblem for the nose and grille (front) or rear bumper lip. Thus, each machine has its individual expression of a person: cunning, sly, menacing, happy, sad, etc.
The YouTube user Dan Usacan published on my channel a video that showed “the saddest car in the world”. As we found out, this “title” got a Seat Altea. But a sad “facial expressions” the car was dirty, why it seemed even more depressing.
But to show users the network sad the car is the author of the video was not enough, so he accompanied the video with a funny comment.
At the moment, the video has already been seen more than 116 thousand people, more than two thousand users put into the video their like. And under video you can find laudatory reviews.