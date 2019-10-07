In the network laugh at the story Azarov about the UPA
Mykola Azarov told about the reasons on account of the UPA in Lviv. Perhaps it fugitive Prime Minister netizens would have taken more seriously if not surzhik official.
Ally of Yanukovych told about the so-called “Krievi UPA”. According to Azarov, this organization of young men trained to “hang traitors”. About these unique methods of education Mykola Azarov, who fled from Ukraine, shared live YouTube-channel Russian invaders.
It should be noted that Azarov too close to the heart of the perceived rules of the game “Kryivka the UPA”, where “young Bandera was taught to hang the traitors”. Once again the former official showed his ignorance of the Ukrainian language. However, this time, all interested in not only how he spoke, but what he said.
Apparently, to attract the attention of the masses this video he still managed. It went on the paramilitary game of “Kryivka UPA 2019” in which took part young people aged 13 to 19 years.Former Prime Minister is confident that this is the period that is challenging and young people can take up arms.
Azarov outraged by task participants of the game, which is to send its people to civilians and to the authors they “were caught and were shot Bandera”. In addition, it was necessary to identify their supporters. And Bandera, in turn, had to hunt for security officers and “hang traitors”. Azarov considers that such rules are inadequate and unacceptable.
u-news.com.ua