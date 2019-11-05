In the network laugh at the unfortunate Potap
Alexey Potapenko – known Ukrainian musician and producer for life which is closely watched by 1.7 million subscribers, has surprised the new photo.
As you know, the artist is on vacation with his famous wife Nastya Kamensky and together they generate a brilliant photopost, receiving thousands of likes from followers.
But a new publication Potap has caused fans of mixed emotions, primarily because of its somewhat strange appearance in the frame. The artist shared a black and white picture, which poses against a scenic seascape, and in the hands holding a surfboard. Overall, the picture is attractive, if not for the strange appearance of the rapper. The face of the actor looks manly, but the nose looks noticeably brighter and gives the impression that he was something smeared:
Alex Potapenko
However, this did not prevent the followers showered him with compliments and to compare with the legendary Hollywood actor:
Note that the network increasingly talking about the fact that marriage to an attractive brunette Kamensky had a positive impact not only on the repertoire of the musician, but on his appearance. He was noticeably slimmer and fresher, changed his clothing style and began more actively to account in the social network, which can not but rejoice curious admirers of his work.
Recall that the celebrity couple for a long time hid their relationship, but in the spring of this year they officially tied the knot.