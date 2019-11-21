In the network laugh at the viral videos with Yulia Tymoshenko to the song Alyona Alyona
November 21, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The network is gaining popularity of the comic movie, which was mounted by users under videoprikoly the leader of the party “Batkivshina” Yulia Tymoshenko said.
As users comment on himself – “it’s a masterpiece!”.
So skillful editors framed the face Tymoshenko in different characters from different movies, and in the background played the song the most successful reparse countries Alyona Alyona and one of the most progressive Ukrainian artists Alina Pash “Hto saying to the nurse padlo”. The video looks funny and comical, sometimes it seems as if the politician itself pronounces the words of the song.
Masterpiece 😂 pic.twitter.com/QgI2Cyqws6
— Vtli of Barabanenkov (@baraban088) November 19, 2019