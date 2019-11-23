In the network laugh at the would-be masters, put the tiles in the entryway
Recently on open spaces of the Internet there are funny video that was made somewhere in Russia. In one of the entrances of apartment buildings was planned to replace the tile. But the inhabitants of the house and had no idea how put new.
So during the renovation in the entrance of the workers have not invented anything better than to put the new tile over the old one. The result of their labors, one of the residents of the house captured on video.
A witness filmed on camera, as he passes through the corridor, opens its doors and… can’t get to my house.
The footage shows that the tiles laid on the old, however, only along the corridor, passing the small plots to the front door of residential apartments. It is obvious that the man who directed the whole mess on camera, was not the only one who suffered from work would-be masters.
Unfortunately, it is not clear what the outcome of this story. Probably, inhabitants of high-rise buildings forced the workers to remove the tiles.
Netizens were in disbelief. The only thing saving sense of humor. Many started sending memes and shares anecdotes from his life.
