In the network leaked Frank dance Potap and Nastya Kamenskikh (video)
In the Internet appeared the video hot dance rapper and singer Potap Nastya Kamenskih (NK), which not long ago became husband and wife.
Dance lovers spouses in a club on camera was shot by a friend of the couple, the wife of the participant of group “Time and glass” Alexei and MOZGI-“Positive” zavgorodnego, designer Anna Andreychuk.
View this post in Instagram
In the video, the dancing Nastya and Potap comes up behind and starts stroking wife.
Video dance published almost all groups of fans pair. In the network some people admire the passion demonstrated by Potap and Nastya, others blame the couple for “indecent behavior”.
“A man who respects his woman, would never touch her in public, especially knowing that this whole thing will merge into the network” — written by skeptics.
Earlier, the captain said as Nastya goes home naked.
