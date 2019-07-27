In the Network leaked unreleased Madonna songs
The unidentified seller had put up for auction demo versions of unreleased songs from the album “Like A Prayer”. Composer Patrick Leonard in protest leaked these songs for free.
On the American auction has a lot, which includes the name of the pop diva. There are three songs from the album “Like A Player” in 1989.
The seller is unknown, but the media believe that involved former assistant of the singer Darlene Lutz. She won a lawsuit against Madonna for the right to own audio recordings. Composer Leonard outraged by sale of songs and posted them to YouTube, allowing free listening.
“This should stop the sale of audio recordings”, he added.
The album “Like a Prayer” occupied the first position in the charts and got in a rating of the best albums from The Rolling Stones.