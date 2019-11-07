In the network messing with spectacular “geyser” in the center of Kiev
After the breakthrough of the hot water pipe users of social networks compare Kiev to Iceland and thank city officials for the free water Park
After break of a pipe of hot water, occurred on Tuesday, November 5, at the intersection of Saksaganskogo and Shota Rustaveli in the capital city, users of social networks compare Kiev to Iceland and thank city officials for the free water Park
Most Kievans outraged that such an event happens in this place in Kiev is not the first time. “One and the same place, third time and second year in a row,” write commentators in social networks, informs enovosty.com/news.
Others joke about the unexpected continuation of the swimming season in the capital of Ukraine.
“At the intersection of Saksaganskogo and Shota Rustaveli found a geyser! Take melting sneakers and run to swim until the free”,
“A water Park under the open sky, the name Vitalka Klitschko,” advertise this “piece of Iceland” the residents of Kiev.