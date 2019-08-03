In the Network published the footage from the filming of “the Avengers. The final”
In YouTube has a video showing footage from the filming of “the Avengers. The final.” Fans of the franchise had the opportunity to see some moments, telling about the filming process.
The shooting of the film “the Avengers. The final” was difficult, as this part is completed the franchise, and it was the most events. On the grounds there was a lot of work and part of it is now opened, showing a small minute, showing exactly how the company did its most successful film. Viewers saw the Directors, the brothers Russo and actor Chris Hemsworth. He personally spoke about some of the difficulties faced. The biggest problem for him was to wear a special suit that weighed 30 pounds. Thanks to his costumers to achieve excess weight for the character of Thor, who in the story had suffered from depression and gained weight. Thanks to your video, a fan can see some mules taken with the graphics.
This material appeared on the Network, is a small part of the additional files presented on Blu-ray edition, which will be released in the near future. You know, the final part of the movie “the Avengers. The final” was the most record in the history of cinema and collected $ 2.8 billion at the box office.