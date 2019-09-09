In the Network “sawiroebis” shots with the most emotional dog
Chihuahua not keep emotions.
This short but very funny video was filmed by a visitor of the pet shop in Osaka (Japan), reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Facenews.
The customer came to the store, perhaps at the crucial moment — the staff just fed for sale animals. No wonder that in this hour in the trading hall reigned extraordinary excitement.
However, one Chihuahua has surpassed all. Apparently, he was the most hungry. Not in forces to restrain the impatience, the dog makes a desperate jumping and scratching the glass of his enclosure.
The baby looks very comical, but I think that its a bit stuck. What I do want you to get fed.