In the network shown what will be Putin after 10 years (if I live)

В сети показали, каким будет Путин через 10 лет (если доживёт)

The network has published a photo will look like the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 10 years. Users are actively discussing them.

“At least, for the fabulous betexa always enough high — class specialists will level his face with ass” — wrote one of them.

“Time to lose all yet,” — said the other.

“The General secretaries of the Central Committee of the Communist party of the 21st century, the permanent, the eternal rulers of Russia”, — remarked the third.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, according to astrologers, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in the future will lose their position, wealth, and spend the rest of her years in exile. A more detailed forecast on the fate of President Putin’s Russia, read an exclusive interview which gave the “FACTS” known astropsychology Valentine Wittrock.

