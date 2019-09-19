In the Network surfaced a photo of 13-year-old Katy Perry
American singer Katy Perry recently disappeared from the front pages of the American tabloids. In the spring she announced her engagement with popular Hollywood actor Orlando bloom and since then leads a quiet married life, without incurring the scandals, intrigues and investigations. The singer and actor along with 2016, with a break only in March this year, Orlando decided to make the offer sweetheart, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Clutch.
Note that Katy Perry — one of the most popular American performers. It gained greatest popularity in 2008 when she released the provocative track and video for “I Kissed a Girl”. After that, the wave of popularity surged inexorably to the actress.
Katy Perry is one of the few world stars who have never used the services of plastic surgeons. Moreover, being on the wave of popularity Katie continues to fight inflammation and acne-prone skin that appear due to regular use of stage makeup.
And recently the Network has floated a photo of 13-year-old Katie, who then, in 1997, captured in a recording Studio with headphones and a microphone. Writes Telegram-the Star news channel is already the future superstar dreamed of becoming a singer.
“IN THIS PHOTO, THE YOUNG KATY PERRY DREAMS OF BECOMING A POP STAR. DREAMS COME TRUE! (FOR THOSE WHO DIDN’T BELIEVE). THEY SAY SHE’S ONLY 13 YEARS OLD, SO MUCH FOR “DARK HORSE,” WRITTEN IN THE MESSAGE.
As you can see, Katie adolescence was not so fine as it is now. But with the talent and enough perseverance, anything was possible, right?