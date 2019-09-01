In the Network surfaced some interesting details about the Michael Jackson case
Became known some interesting details about the case of Michael Jackson and his “special” love for little boys. It turns out that Hollywood actor Marlon Brando’s close friend and pop idol suspected that the Neverland ranch was something wrong. Brando was often in a country house of Jackson, where his son Miko worked as one of the guards, and then closely became friends with the singer, and even became the best man at his wedding.
In the hands of journalists got the transcript of the interview dated 14 March 1994, which Marlon Brando gave during interrogation. Recall that at that time the father of 13-year-old Jordan Chandler accused Michael Jackson of molesting a son.
I asked Michael if he was a virgin. But he only laughed,
― says the actor. Brando said that the singer was talking about his sex life. According to him, Jackson lived in a fantasy world and had trouble expressing real emotions.
The actor admitted that the singer told him that hates his father and doesn’t want to communicate and fall in love with someone his own age. After these words, Brando suggested that he was really interested in the children and engage them in a strange and possibly illicit relationships. But confirmation of their conjectures Marlon never received.
I was under the impression that he didn’t want to answer, because I was afraid of
― said the actor.
The truth, unfortunately, we do not know. Brando died in 2004 at the age of 80 years. Michael Jackson survived him by only five years, the idol of millions died June 25, 2009 from an accidental overdose of medication.