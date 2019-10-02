In the network were laughing at the conversation Putin and Medvedev
They say that if people have nothing to talk about, they begin to talk about the weather. It happened during a meeting of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The network posted a video where politicians talk about the weather. Of course, it did not go unnoticed, and suddenly scattered across the network.
This video was published on his page a resident of Russia, Dmitry Smirnov on his page on the social network Twitter.
Medvedev: how Cold was everywhere!Putin: Cool.Medvedev: Winter is simple!Putin: the Snow fell. pic.twitter.com/l9bZl4dt8h
“Medvedev: how Cold was everywhere!
Putin: Cool.
Medvedev: Winter is simple!
Putin: the Snow fell”.
Here is such a ridiculous conversation took place between men. Naturally, commentators are unable to pass by this, and began to taunt them. “Really down”, “the Hobbit, which we deserve”, “Very intelligent conversation”, “And these people run the country” — write the users of the network under the post.