In the new body for a VW Transporter of the first generation
July 22, 2019
American Classic Steel Body launch body VW T1.
Previously, drivers who wanted to restore a VW Transporter of the first generation, it was necessary to find more or less suitable copy for working. Of course, restoration of the body takes a very long time, and the purchase of ready car costs in the price tag of a modern sports car.
Thus, the American company Classic Steel Body, located in Ohio, helped to such motorists. The company has long been engaged in the production of spare parts for the iconic model now she offers whole body for self-Assembly.
The price of items is $ 17000 and allows you to make a legendary car. At the moment the specialists of the company are accepting pre-orders on the body, and sales will begin this fall.