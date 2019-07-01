In the new season Zinchenko will be in the Manchester city under a “cool” room (photo)
Alexander Zinchenko
22-year-old Ukrainian footballer Manchester city Oleksandr Zinchenko got a new room in the English team.
This is evidenced by the Official Store of the townspeople.
In the next season Zinchenko will play under No. 11. Previously Alexander has played at No. 35.
Recall that a month ago Zinchenko has extended his contract with Manchester city for another 5 years.
