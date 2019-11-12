In the night sky above US flashed a bright meteorite: a report from the social networks
A bright meteor lit up the night sky of the Midwest USA and got numerous videos of excited residents and surveillance cameras.
The American meteor community says it has received more than 120 reports from eight States of the people who noticed the phenomenon on Monday night, reports TSN.
Most messages come from Missouri, but the meteorite was also reported by residents of Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
As told in the meteorite community, it was a bolide — a meteor that is brighter than Venus. It’s pretty rare.
Its estimated trajectory took place from East to West, and the visible flight ended over North Carolina.
The appearance of the fireball fell on the approximate peak of the Taurid meteor shower. This meteor shower is usually one of the weakest in a year.