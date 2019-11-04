In the North of France overturned the coach, more than 30 passengers were injured (PHOTO)

At least 33 people were injured as a result of capsizing of the bus in the North of France, reports “Interfax”.

According to him, on the route Paris – London bus company Flexibus drove off the road and overturned near the town of estre-Delecour (Department of the Somme, the North of the country) at 11:50 (13:50 Moscow time). It is noted that 29 people received minor injuries, four injuries are assessed as serious. Among the victims are foreigners. Arrived at the scene rescue service have provided the necessary first aid.

Citizens of the Russian Federation in a bus accident in France, was not injured, soobscha the Russian Embassy. This diplomats said on Twitter, referring to the information of the gendarmerie of the Department of the Somme, where the accident occurred.

Earlier French information portal Courrier picard reported that Russian citizens were injured Sunday in an accident involving a Greyhound bus EN route from Paris-London.