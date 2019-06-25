In the North of Germany crashed two Eurofighter (PHOTO)

Two Eurofighter Typhoon of the air force of Germany was wrecked on the North of the country. This was reported TASS the representative of the interior Ministry of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Marion Slender.

“We received information about the two fallen fighters. Other data we don’t have,” she said. Planes participated in the maneuvers and collided, practicing techniques of air combat. In the air forces of Germany reported that both pilots ejected.

The representative of the Ministry of defense jörg schröder told TASS that the Agency does not yet have data on the fate of the two pilots. “Conducted a search operation looking for pilots with helicopters”, – he said.

The police and rescuers of the German city of Neubrandenburg bypass the area where earlier dropped two “Eurofighter”.

Both fighter when the crash didn’t hit any civilian infrastructure, or private property: one fell in the forest, the second – in the field. Arose a forest fire, but it was quickly contained and put out, police said. According to preliminary data from the falling debris no one was hurt.

“We recommend residents to stay away from the crash site. First, it will help rescuers, police and firefighters to work more quickly, and secondly, will be completely eliminated the threat to the civilian population,” – said power.

“One pilot has been found alive, is now looking for a second” – said the representative of law enforcement agencies of Neubrandenburg. Live pilot was embedded in the tree crown at a height of about 20 meters, writes Focus.