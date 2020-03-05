In the offices of the agent and lawyer Ronaldo, the police have raided
Jorge Mendes (right) with Kotschyana Ronaldo and Florentino Perez
Portuguese police searched the office of a sports agent Jorge Mendes in the case of evasion of tax evasion and money laundering, according to NBC Sports.
Note, customers of the Portuguese are, in particular, Cristiano Ronaldo, Radamel Falcao, angel di Maria, Diego Costa, James Rodriguez and Jose Mourinho.
In addition, the police have raided the offices of a lawyer Ronaldo – Carlos osório de Castro as well as football clubs, Benfica, Porto and sporting.
The operation was attended by more than 180 police officers, 101 tax inspectors and 16 magistrates, the newspaper notes.
The statement said that the investigation covers the transfers and other transactions in 2015.