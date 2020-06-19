In the OP promise that farmers will receive preferential conditions for the acquisition selskokhozlit
Farmers will receive preferential conditions for the acquisition of agricultural land. Thus, in the framework of the initiated reforms this year to support Ukrainian agricultural producers, the government allocated 4 billion UAH.
About it reports a press-service of the President’s Office.
“This year the Parliament passed and I signed a number of laws that regulate the turnover of land, make it transparent, fair and effective”, — the press service quoted the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Will be most simplified way of means of the budget to the small farmer.
“Farmers will receive preferential conditions for the acquisition of agricultural land. In particular those who farm on land of state property transferred to them for permanent use, will be able to purchase this land with interest-free installments for 10 years”, — added in the message.
We will remind, on June 19, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the farmer. Relevant professional holiday is celebrated in the country for the first time. It yesterday signed a decree, founded by President Vladimir Zelensky.
