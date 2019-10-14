In the original turquoise: Kate Middleton with Prince William began his first tour to Pakistan…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently completed his tour to Africa. Now it is the turn to represent Britain abroad came for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who arrived with an official visit to Pakistan. Here they will stay from 14 to 18 October.
According to Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge landed at a military base in the city of Rawalpindi on Board Voyager, the RAF.
Middleton, given the Muslim tradition, appeared in public in a modest but elegant way: a turquoise outfit in the style of a traditional Pakistani suit by Catherine Walker, dress and pants.
And for Kate and William’s first visit to this country. And the first trip here the representatives of the British Royal family over the past 13 years.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Islamabad, Lahore and border areas in the West of the country. They will meet with representatives of organizations that provide assistance to the younger generation — in particular, defending the right to quality education for girls and young women. His Royal Highness will meet with members of the diplomatic mission of great Britain in Pakistan and with the Pakistan army. Time and exact venue has not been disclosed in advance for reasons of security, because there is the threat of terrorism, and the political situation in the country unstable. To protect the royals will be a total of more than thousand policemen.
The mother of princes William and Harry Princess Diana visited Pakistan three times — including in the last year of his life. She had a romantic relationship with a heart surgeon of Pakistani origin Hantom Khan. And she was even thinking about to marry him and move to Pakistan for permanent residence. However, the proposals of marriage from a doctor and not received.
Ahead of his tour of Cambridge met in London with Prince Karim Aga Khan IV — 82-year-old spiritual leader of the Ismailis.
