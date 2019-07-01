In the Pacific ocean has collected more than 40 tons of garbage
Environmentalists gathered in the Pacific ocean more than 40 tons of garbage. A large part of the plastic, reports .
According to the channel, the cleaning was conducted by the environmental group in the area between California and Hawaii. Debris was removed using special equipment. Environmentalists found in the water and on the coast many plastic bottles, old toys, and the remains of a polypropylene mesh. Experts stress that it is most dangerous to marine animals, as whales and dolphins can become entangled in it and die.
Part of the waste was recycled, and the other handed over for recycling.
Meanwhile, environmentalists have noticed that in the Pacific there are still a lot of debris, among them plastic. In result, wildlife is in danger.
Previously, scientists reported that pollution of the oceans with plastic waste has taken a new form. On the cliffs of the volcanic island of Madeira (Portugal) noticed “plastic rust” – a crust that covers the surface like algae or lichens.