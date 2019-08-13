In the Palace “Ukraine” held a concert for them
The state leadership of the main concert venues of the country — the Palace “Ukraine” has responded to the announced concert of Taisia Povaliy, which after the annexation of Crimea and the war in the Donbass is in Russia. The singer has published in social networks an invitation to jubilee concert in Kiev in honor of the 55th anniversary, has opened the sale of tickets.
General Director of “Ukraine” Roman Nedzelsky in comments to UKRINFORM stated that “counterfeit” advertising and selling tickets for this concert are a planned provocation against the Palace with the aim of discrediting. He noted that the artist was not conducted negotiations about the concert and signed the contract.
“Today, any agreements with the event by holding a concert of Taisia Povaliy 10 Dec 2019 has not been signed, and visual advertising and the sale of tickets at the ticket online Karabas.com is a pre-planned provocation against the Palace “Ukraine”, whose purpose — to discredit and being drawn into a situation that harms the image of the NDI “Ukraine” and its staff”, — said Nedzelsky.
He stressed that the activities of the Palace “Ukraiina” is based on gosudarstvennoi policy. Therefore, the accusations against the institution and its staff are unfounded. Nedzelski advises management first artist to investigate the Ukrainians questions.
“Management Taisia Povaliy, before you claim the concert is to give the public response to the issues that angered the citizens. In the meantime, aggressive advertising she received an aggressive response. I think this is just the beginning of someone else’s planned game, which drew the staff of the Palace “Ukraine”, hiding behind a Billboard for them”, — concluded Nedzelsky.
Recall. After 2014, Taisiya Povaliy, support the party of Yanukovych, speaking in Russia. She is a frequent guest at concerts in the Kremlin congratulated the Crimean Yalta on the Day of Russia after the annexation of the Peninsula.
Now the artist is preparing for a special concert in Kiev and gaining strength on holiday in Spain, where she and her husband bought a house. Them publish photos on the Network, sometimes scaring fans with his views.
