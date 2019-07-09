In the Park of Florida caught a huge Python. PHOTO
Female Burmese Python, the longest 16 feet (about 4.5 m) was found in Everglades National Park in Florida. Along with it found a nest, which was postponed nearly 50 eggs. This writes Fox News.
Ron Bergeron, an employee of the service of nature protection of the Park, pulled out a 165-pound (about 75 kg) snake from its nest near Possum head camp, about 4 miles (6.5 km) South of “alligator Alley”. Some eggs have already hatched, when Bergeron was inspecting the nest. Brian van Landingham and Frank Branca assisted in the capture and destruction of the snake and its nest.
“The Burmese Python poses a serious threat to the Everglades, disrupting the natural food chain, said Bergeron. — By happy coincidence we were able to find a great female to catch it and destroy the whole nest, whose inhabitants would continue to kill the ecosystem of the Park.”
Native to Southeast Asia, the Burmese Python is one of the largest snakes in Florida considered an invasive species (widespread in the human species, which spread threatens biological diversity). Pythons appeared in the Everglades for more than 20 years ago, when these amphibians were imported into the U.S. as Pets.
The snake has caused a serious decline in the populations of mammals in the Park including endangered species.
Bergeron said that pythons eat rabbits, possums, deer and bobcats. Previously seen Burmese Python who devoured a 7-ft (slightly more than 2 m) alligator.
The Park authorities encourage removal or humane killing Burmese Python to reduce its impact on the environment. According to the Florida Commission for the protection of fish and wildlife (FWC), pythons can kill at any time of the year, and permission is not required.
These snakes can reach lengths of over 25 feet (7.6 m) and weigh up to 200 pounds (90 kg). The average size of a Python found in Florida is usually from 8 to 10 feet (2.5 — 3 m).
Burmese Python they found in the Park was 16 feet (4,87 m) length is approximately 1 foot (30 cm) less than the record length of a Python found in the Everglades.
Bergeron shared that together with the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, they have developed a plan to increase the extermination of the pythons for the sake of preserving the National Park.