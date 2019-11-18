In the Parking lot of Walmart in Oklahoma shootings: is dead
Monday, November 18, three people were killed in a shooting in the Parking lot of Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma.
“We can confirm a shooting in the Parking lot of Walmart, — quotes the statement of the police Duncan USA Today. — One woman and one man were killed in the car, one man out of the car. At the scene was discovered the gun.”
The press-Secretary of the Department of Duncan Tera Mathis said that the names, ages and other personal data relating to victims, is currently unavailable.
It is also unclear what happened with the shooter. Local newspaper, citing the police reported that among the dead were the one who opened fire.
According to Mathis, the investigation involved local police, highway patrol and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office Stevens. She refused to comment on reports that the shooting was an act of domestic violence.
For some time after the news of the shooting in the city have closed schools, but later re-opened. Cashier Austin Fenwick said the Ace Hardware store where he works, located about a block away from Walmart, has notified about the incident, but he continues to conduct its operations in normal mode.
“We don’t sit locked up or something like that, but we were told that looking for a man in black clothes,’ said Fenwick in a telephone interview. — We are fine”.
Lynn Gregston, which owns the nursing home Country Club Care, located across the street from Walmart, reported that authorities said that the shooter killed himself after shooting two other people.
“Everything is under control, said Gregson, adding that with the 72 residents in the facility all right. We blocked the entrances with our alert system”.
Duncan is a city with a population of about 25,000 in Stevens County, about 80 miles South of Oklahoma city.
The shooting occurred just a few days after the opening of Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where on August 3 there was a mass shooting: the attack in the Parking lot and inside Cielo Vista Mall killed 22 people.