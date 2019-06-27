In the parks of Toronto will cease to shoot a basketball (PHOTO)

Some may say that Toronto has become a basketball town when the Raptors won the NBA championship. Others will say that officially, the city was approved in this capacity last night.

Some boys played basketball in Phin Park in the Pocket area, when a Park employee in accordance with routinely came to basketball shield, removed the basket and, as if nothing had happened, continued its work.

According to the rules of the Park, on site you can play from 9 am to 6 PM

“Just super”. said one boy to another, whereupon the latter threw the ball to the backboard without a basket.

The video gained tons of views.

In a few hours responded and mayor John Tory.

The tories, who, as it turned out, was a big fan of Raptors, almost always appearing in public in his blazer with gold play basketball during the NBA finals, was very upset about this situation.

“The city needs to install a basketball basket and not to clean them,” he wrote. Shortly after the video was posted on Twitter, tori talked with the staff of the parks Department and asked them to stop to clean the basket.

Councillor Mike Layton also spoke with the head of the gardening with the aim to resolve this issue.

Earlier this week, the school Board Toronto (TDSB) have been requested to shoot a basketball on the playgrounds of schools Dundas Junior Public School Queen Alexandra Middle School after 6 PM because of the noise.

Maasai Ujire asked about it in the sports centre OVO on Tuesday. “It doesn’t matter: very noisy place or a very quiet – I have this biased attitude: the basketball court needs to be everywhere,” he said.

The school Board has decided basketball is not removed.