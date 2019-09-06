In the Parliament proposed to make lockers of love: inspired MP with sex-correspondence
Valery Saraula made an interesting proposal for the government
After the Deputy from “public Servants” Elena Krivorutskiy led an intimate conversation with the beloved in the Verkhovna Rada, the network users started a lively discussion of the story. But then I went to the Ukrainian popular host Valery Saraula. He didn’t just wrote a poem addressed to Elena Krivoruchko, but also put forward a proposal to create a parliamentary sex booths. According to the moderator, this is a European practice. Your verse Valery published on the page in Facebook.
“Yesterday, after the vote for removal of parliamentary immunity, MP Elena Krivorutskiy, led an intimate conversation with a loved one. Impressed, I wrote her a poem”, signed movie Saraula.
“Wrote the honorable, scho Hoca Coates.
Hoca inkou pabuti, not deputates
Got pishnu like — she did not Mauger caritatis, Bo the servant of the people
Tisnut on zhinok of mandate, Bo Taka h share…”, — recited the verse Saraula.
Comments noted that the idea of Sarauli — brilliant.
- And they say “yellow press”. Look how people are inspired!
- Intimate lyrics.
- Good idea.