In the Parliament signed a Memorandum on the land market
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine signed a Memorandum on the land market.
About it in the margins of the Council the head of fraction “servant of the people” David Arakhamiya, the correspondent of UNN.
“4500 amendments is simply the actual pressure on us to ensure that we have clearly limited the choice to get up and paralyze the whole Parliament for 3-4 months, this is one option. Or the second option — some way to negotiate and compromise, because there are no strict rules. We signed a Memorandum of understanding (by all factions and Deputy groups — ed.), all said that they had really honest intentions to work productively on this bill, and not as it was,” said Arakhamia.
According to him, the meeting of the working group on land market and could not find a middle ground.
“Now I decided to take a timeout for two days, to once again meet, to talk again, perhaps some to make changes. We are now talking about the difference of 500 edits. What is 500 amendments — a few days of work of the Committee. Well, let already, they can work. But in Parliament this week,” said Arakhamia.
In turn, he noted that if these 500 amendments not to reduce, the work will stop lying for 4 months.
“If we’re going on 4 months, it will be 300-400 laws. And we have now laws are written, even some small things that should make the government, there are many cases when it is necessary to vote a lie. And she won’t be able to do it, as the regulation is written so that went into the consideration of the bill, then you can neither leave nor be suspended, you just have to reach the end. So now the blockade is just. In order to unblock the process, we decided to talk,” said Arakhamia.